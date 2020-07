Northbridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport online portal trash valet

Call us today to schedule a tour! Northbridge is a coveted place to live. Any description of Northbridge starts with a description of its famous main pool: an amazing three-level gathering place (and occasional site of a volleyball game), with two grills and a clubhouse. Factor in lots of trees, oversize patios, large homes with views of the creek. Northbridge offers a uniquely inspiring living environment for contemplation and community. Our community offers thoughtfully designed apartment units ranging from one to three bedrooms, attached and detached garage options, two pools (one of them three levels), and access to The Village Fit.