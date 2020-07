Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar concierge dog park internet cafe lobby

SUPER SAVINGS AT LINEAR!

One month of FREE RENT on ALL of our one bedroom floor plans! This is a limited time special so act fast!*

*Some restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.

Welcome to Linear Apartments! We are conveniently located in Dallas, Texas where the 635 and 75 highways meet. Your new apartment home is nearby dining, shopping and entertainment such as Starbucks and Northpark Mall. You'll also be minutes away from public transportation routes and award winning elementary schools, such as Bukhair Elementary and J. Frank Dobie Elementary. Our newly renovated studio, one and two bedroom homes feature faux wood floors, large closets, designer kitchens with new black appliances. Residents also enjoy a resort style pool and play area. Come and visit our community today and make your new home in the heart of Dallas. Lease today!