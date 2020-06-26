Amenities

LBJ Station brings modern, luxury living to a peaceful, creekside neighborhood in North Dallas! Enjoy access to the LBJ/Central DART Rail Station via our private pedestrian bridge that is a mere 165 steps away. We feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in a quiet creek-side park setting, offering spacious homes with all the features and amenities you expect in a luxury apartment community. LBJ Station caters to all facets of life, allowing you to work, play, dine, and study with ease. Our modern Dallas apartments are conveniently located near the intersection of LBJ Freeway (I-635) and Greenville Avenue. Within walking distance are major corporations like Texas Instruments and Raytheon. LBJ Station is located within minutes of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that the DFW Metroplex and North Dallas have to offer.



