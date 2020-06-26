LBJ Station

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet.
restrictions: 80 lb. Weight limit. Animals trained to assist blind, deaf, or other disable individuals are always permitted. We do not accept exotic animals..
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Bull Terrier, Dingo, Giant Schnauzer, German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow Chow, Presa Canario, Akita, Doberman, Mastiff, Huskie, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Shar-Pei, and Wolf-hybrid.