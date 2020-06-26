All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like LBJ Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
LBJ Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

LBJ Station

8997 Vantage Point Dr · (214) 978-6416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
$99 to apply PLUS 6-wks FREE rent!!
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8997 Vantage Point Dr, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5206 · Avail. now

$1,206

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 4216 · Avail. now

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 4204 · Avail. now

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LBJ Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
LBJ Station brings modern, luxury living to a peaceful, creekside neighborhood in North Dallas! Enjoy access to the LBJ/Central DART Rail Station via our private pedestrian bridge that is a mere 165 steps away. We feature 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in a quiet creek-side park setting, offering spacious homes with all the features and amenities you expect in a luxury apartment community. LBJ Station caters to all facets of life, allowing you to work, play, dine, and study with ease. Our modern Dallas apartments are conveniently located near the intersection of LBJ Freeway (I-635) and Greenville Avenue. Within walking distance are major corporations like Texas Instruments and Raytheon. LBJ Station is located within minutes of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that the DFW Metroplex and North Dallas have to offer.

We can't wait to have you live at LBJ Station. Feel free to go here to see our Google reviews, or apply online to reserve your spot in our community. Once you've found the floor plan that matches your lifestyle, be sure to give us a call to schedule an in-person tour with a member of our friendly staff to see your new home in person!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet.
restrictions: 80 lb. Weight limit. Animals trained to assist blind, deaf, or other disable individuals are always permitted. We do not accept exotic animals..
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Bull Terrier, Dingo, Giant Schnauzer, German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow Chow, Presa Canario, Akita, Doberman, Mastiff, Huskie, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Shar-Pei, and Wolf-hybrid.
Storage Details: On site storage units available $35 to $75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LBJ Station have any available units?
LBJ Station has 10 units available starting at $1,206 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does LBJ Station have?
Some of LBJ Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LBJ Station currently offering any rent specials?
LBJ Station is offering the following rent specials: $99 to apply PLUS 6-wks FREE rent!!
Is LBJ Station pet-friendly?
Yes, LBJ Station is pet friendly.
Does LBJ Station offer parking?
Yes, LBJ Station offers parking.
Does LBJ Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LBJ Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LBJ Station have a pool?
Yes, LBJ Station has a pool.
Does LBJ Station have accessible units?
Yes, LBJ Station has accessible units.
Does LBJ Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LBJ Station has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for LBJ Station?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity