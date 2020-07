Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry alarm system courtyard internet access

Lavera at Lake Highlands is located in the heart of North Dallas and surrounded by some of the city's greatest attractions. Within a five mile radius you will find some of the best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants that this big city has to offer.