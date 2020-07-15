All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
Fisher Trails.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Fisher Trails
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Fisher Trails

6418 Fisher Rd · (214) 609-1548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

6418 Fisher Rd, Dallas, TX 75214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit FISHER-B2-A · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit FISHER-B2-B · Avail. Jul 24

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit FISHER-C1 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fisher Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
NO BREED RESTRICTIONS! 3- 6 MONTH LEASES AVAILABLE! Escape to these handsome brown slated apartments that have a modern rustic feel to them. Complete renovations include new flooring throughout the units, premium stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer/dryer units, and dual pane windows. Enjoy controlled access entry, digital lock & key, and gated parking, as well as patios and an outdoor lounge and grilling area for those summer nights. Fisher Trails is tucked away on a residential street but is only a few minutes from 1-75. It’s conveniently located near NorthPark, White Rock Lake, and several restaurants and grocery stores. Scroll down to view our 3D tours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: NO BREED RESTRICTIONS.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fisher Trails have any available units?
Fisher Trails has 3 units available starting at $1,389 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Fisher Trails have?
Some of Fisher Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fisher Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Fisher Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fisher Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Fisher Trails is pet friendly.
Does Fisher Trails offer parking?
Yes, Fisher Trails offers parking.
Does Fisher Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fisher Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fisher Trails have a pool?
No, Fisher Trails does not have a pool.
Does Fisher Trails have accessible units?
No, Fisher Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Fisher Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fisher Trails has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Munger Place Residences
5119 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University