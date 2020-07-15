Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

NO BREED RESTRICTIONS! 3- 6 MONTH LEASES AVAILABLE! Escape to these handsome brown slated apartments that have a modern rustic feel to them. Complete renovations include new flooring throughout the units, premium stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer/dryer units, and dual pane windows. Enjoy controlled access entry, digital lock & key, and gated parking, as well as patios and an outdoor lounge and grilling area for those summer nights. Fisher Trails is tucked away on a residential street but is only a few minutes from 1-75. It’s conveniently located near NorthPark, White Rock Lake, and several restaurants and grocery stores. Scroll down to view our 3D tours!