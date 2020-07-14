All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Clover on Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Clover on Park Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Clover on Park Lane

8780 Park Ln · (972) 364-4917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8780 Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3015 · Avail. Aug 1

$726

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 2076 · Avail. now

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 2070 · Avail. Jul 17

$753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2115 · Avail. Aug 1

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clover on Park Lane.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
on-site laundry
dog park
hot tub
Clover on Park Lane is a newly-renovated community conveniently settled at Park Lane and Abrams Road. We are near exclusive retail, entertainment, fine dining and employment of Uptown and Downtown Dallas. You are only minutes from NorthPark Mall, Love Field Airport, Top Golf and I-75. Our community offers studios, one and two-bedroom homes with fully equipped kitchens, travertine marble floors, upgraded appliances, and modern nickel-finish lighting fixtures. Community members enjoy lounging at our resort-inspired infinity pool, working out in our large fitness studio or grilling out with neighbors. Your four-legged friends will feel right at home in our pet friendly community as well. Clover on Park Lane, where you don’t need luck to live in style!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Over 50 LBS (One time Fee $400); Under 50 LBS ($200)
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: Over 50 LBS ($35); Under 50 LBS ($25)
restrictions: Some restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clover on Park Lane have any available units?
Clover on Park Lane has 9 units available starting at $726 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Clover on Park Lane have?
Some of Clover on Park Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clover on Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Clover on Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clover on Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Clover on Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does Clover on Park Lane offer parking?
No, Clover on Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does Clover on Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clover on Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clover on Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, Clover on Park Lane has a pool.
Does Clover on Park Lane have accessible units?
No, Clover on Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does Clover on Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clover on Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Clover on Park Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity