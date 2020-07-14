Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar gym playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving on-site laundry dog park hot tub

Clover on Park Lane is a newly-renovated community conveniently settled at Park Lane and Abrams Road. We are near exclusive retail, entertainment, fine dining and employment of Uptown and Downtown Dallas. You are only minutes from NorthPark Mall, Love Field Airport, Top Golf and I-75. Our community offers studios, one and two-bedroom homes with fully equipped kitchens, travertine marble floors, upgraded appliances, and modern nickel-finish lighting fixtures. Community members enjoy lounging at our resort-inspired infinity pool, working out in our large fitness studio or grilling out with neighbors. Your four-legged friends will feel right at home in our pet friendly community as well. Clover on Park Lane, where you don’t need luck to live in style!