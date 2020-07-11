Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage media room cats allowed alarm system coffee bar conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. For the best 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes in Downtown Dallas look no further than Camden Farmers Market located near Deep Ellum, Uptown and Lower Greenville, right next to the Dallas Farmers Market. In addition to our fantastic location, Camden Farmers Market offers three interior styles all with 10-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, open-concept floor plans, full-size washer and dryer inside and more. Enjoy the many amenities that Camden Farmers Market has to offer such as breath-taking views of Downtown Dallas, 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, an indoor basketball court and a private movie theatre! The Deep Ellum Dog Park is located just across the street. Enjoy events at American Airlines Center, Gexa Energy Pavilion and Klyde Warren Park, all just minutes from your apartment home. The best nightlife, dining and ...