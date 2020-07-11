All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Camden Farmers Market

2210 Canton St · (620) 234-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2210 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11129 · Avail. now

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 11122 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 23138 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 49+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11319 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 1220 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 3211 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Farmers Market.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
cats allowed
alarm system
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. For the best 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes in Downtown Dallas look no further than Camden Farmers Market located near Deep Ellum, Uptown and Lower Greenville, right next to the Dallas Farmers Market. In addition to our fantastic location, Camden Farmers Market offers three interior styles all with 10-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, open-concept floor plans, full-size washer and dryer inside and more. Enjoy the many amenities that Camden Farmers Market has to offer such as breath-taking views of Downtown Dallas, 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, an indoor basketball court and a private movie theatre! The Deep Ellum Dog Park is located just across the street. Enjoy events at American Airlines Center, Gexa Energy Pavilion and Klyde Warren Park, all just minutes from your apartment home. The best nightlife, dining and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Move-in Fees: $224
Additional: Cable and Internet $105, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. No weight limit!
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer one parking space per leaseholder in our parking Garages. Visitor parking is located on the top floors of each Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Farmers Market have any available units?
Camden Farmers Market has 75 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Farmers Market have?
Some of Camden Farmers Market's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Farmers Market currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Farmers Market is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Farmers Market pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Farmers Market is pet friendly.
Does Camden Farmers Market offer parking?
Yes, Camden Farmers Market offers parking.
Does Camden Farmers Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Farmers Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Farmers Market have a pool?
Yes, Camden Farmers Market has a pool.
Does Camden Farmers Market have accessible units?
No, Camden Farmers Market does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Farmers Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Farmers Market has units with dishwashers.
