Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:53 PM

Bel Air Keystone Ranch

3653 Timberglen Rd · (972) 435-0458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3653 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX 75287

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0625 · Avail. Aug 10

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 0925 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 0935 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0421 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 0438 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 0527 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bel Air Keystone Ranch.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
A Life beyond expectation awaits you at Bel Air Keystone Ranch. Located within one mile of the North Dallas Tollway and the George Bush Turnpike, our beautiful apartment community brings you comfort and convenience. We are located in the heart of great shopping, fine dining, and entertainment hot spots.

At Bel Air Keystone Ranch you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature all-electric kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and central heating and air. Our homes also include wonderful views, private patios, and balconies.

Relax by the refreshing resort style swimming pool or work up a sweat in our state of the art fitness facility. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Bel Air Keystone Ranch is committed to providing an outstanding living experience including our dedication to the highest level of maintenance and service to our residents. Come and discover the many ways to make Bel Air Keystone Ranch your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 second pet and there is an additional non-refundable pet fee of $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month, Carport: $30/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bel Air Keystone Ranch have any available units?
Bel Air Keystone Ranch has 33 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Bel Air Keystone Ranch have?
Some of Bel Air Keystone Ranch's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bel Air Keystone Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Bel Air Keystone Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bel Air Keystone Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Bel Air Keystone Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Bel Air Keystone Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Bel Air Keystone Ranch offers parking.
Does Bel Air Keystone Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bel Air Keystone Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bel Air Keystone Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Bel Air Keystone Ranch has a pool.
Does Bel Air Keystone Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Bel Air Keystone Ranch has accessible units.
Does Bel Air Keystone Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bel Air Keystone Ranch has units with dishwashers.
