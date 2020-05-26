Bel Air Keystone Ranch

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 second pet and there is an additional non-refundable pet fee of $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month, Carport: $30/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units