Dallas, TX
Aspen Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Aspen Creek

5616 Spring Valley Rd · (972) 362-9208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254
Preston Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 179 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 190 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 162 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
media room
A new standard in apartment living awaits you at Aspen Creek Apartment Homes. Our spacious floor plans offer one or two bedroom designs located in the heart of North Dallas. Our central location is only minutes away from the Galleria Mall and other local dining, entertainment and shopping establishments. You will also enjoy easy access to the I-635, 75 and the Dallas North Tollway. Our apartments feature abundant amenities including a sparkling pool, laundry facility, BBQ and a Social Courtyard. Aspen Creek is calling you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please call office for pet policy!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Creek have any available units?
Aspen Creek has 5 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspen Creek have?
Some of Aspen Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Creek is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Creek offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Creek offers parking.
Does Aspen Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aspen Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Creek have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Creek has a pool.
Does Aspen Creek have accessible units?
No, Aspen Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Creek has units with dishwashers.
