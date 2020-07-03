9946 Losa Drive

Amenities

Amazing remodel sitting on a corner lot with many mature pecan trees. Enjoy evenings out on the porch swing or come inside and entertain. Completely updated with hand scraped hard wood flooring, new double pane windows, updated electrical wiring. Kitchen features ample storage, granite c-tops, new SSTL appliances, gas range and modern lighting. Both bathrooms completely remodeled with the finest finishes. Owner's bath features elegant tub, glass enclosed shower and gigantic closet. Water heater and HVAC replaced 2017. Transferable foundation warranty for peace of mind. Outdoor workshop with AC and heat, 220 Volt sub panel makes the perfect man-cave. Minutes away from White Rock Lake and Dallas Arboretum