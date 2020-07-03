All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9946 Losa Drive

9946 Losa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9946 Losa Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
White Rock Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing remodel sitting on a corner lot with many mature pecan trees. Enjoy evenings out on the porch swing or come inside and entertain. Completely updated with hand scraped hard wood flooring, new double pane windows, updated electrical wiring. Kitchen features ample storage, granite c-tops, new SSTL appliances, gas range and modern lighting. Both bathrooms completely remodeled with the finest finishes. Owner's bath features elegant tub, glass enclosed shower and gigantic closet. Water heater and HVAC replaced 2017. Transferable foundation warranty for peace of mind. Outdoor workshop with AC and heat, 220 Volt sub panel makes the perfect man-cave. Minutes away from White Rock Lake and Dallas Arboretum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9946 Losa Drive have any available units?
9946 Losa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9946 Losa Drive have?
Some of 9946 Losa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9946 Losa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9946 Losa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 Losa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9946 Losa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9946 Losa Drive offer parking?
No, 9946 Losa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9946 Losa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9946 Losa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 Losa Drive have a pool?
No, 9946 Losa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9946 Losa Drive have accessible units?
No, 9946 Losa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 Losa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9946 Losa Drive has units with dishwashers.

