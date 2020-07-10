All apartments in Dallas
9587 Olde Towne Row

9587 Olde Towne Row · No Longer Available
Location

9587 Olde Towne Row, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful Town home is located along Estes Branch and is move in ready! Completely renovated with upgrades that include granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom, laminate flooring throughout dining and living areas, porcelain tile in the kitchen and foyer. The kitchen has been decked out with all new appliances and a fresh coat of paint has been applied all along the interior, with new lights throughout the home. Only .2 miles from prestigious KIPP Pleasant Grove Charter school for Primary & Middle school students. Charter school enrollment is free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9587 Olde Towne Row have any available units?
9587 Olde Towne Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9587 Olde Towne Row have?
Some of 9587 Olde Towne Row's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9587 Olde Towne Row currently offering any rent specials?
9587 Olde Towne Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9587 Olde Towne Row pet-friendly?
No, 9587 Olde Towne Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9587 Olde Towne Row offer parking?
No, 9587 Olde Towne Row does not offer parking.
Does 9587 Olde Towne Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9587 Olde Towne Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9587 Olde Towne Row have a pool?
No, 9587 Olde Towne Row does not have a pool.
Does 9587 Olde Towne Row have accessible units?
No, 9587 Olde Towne Row does not have accessible units.
Does 9587 Olde Towne Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9587 Olde Towne Row has units with dishwashers.

