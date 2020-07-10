9587 Olde Towne Row

Amenities

This beautiful Town home is located along Estes Branch and is move in ready! Completely renovated with upgrades that include granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom, laminate flooring throughout dining and living areas, porcelain tile in the kitchen and foyer. The kitchen has been decked out with all new appliances and a fresh coat of paint has been applied all along the interior, with new lights throughout the home. Only .2 miles from prestigious KIPP Pleasant Grove Charter school for Primary & Middle school students. Charter school enrollment is free.