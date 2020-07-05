9521 Liptonshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Charming L Street Home is stunning and move in ready! Beautifully updated with an open floor plan great for entertaining. Large kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous original hardwoods throughout, water filtration system, tank less water heater, stacked washer and dryer, monitored alarm system and built-ins for extra storage. Master bathroom recently remodeled: tile, vanity, shower, mirror and lighting. Two car garage with remote opener. Walking distance to both Lake Highlands Elementary and Jr. High. Nice iron and wood fence surround this lovely backyard with plenty of room to run and play. Pics will be up tomorrow.