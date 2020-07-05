All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9521 Liptonshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9521 Liptonshire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9521 Liptonshire Drive

9521 Liptonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9521 Liptonshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
L Streets

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Charming L Street Home is stunning and move in ready! Beautifully updated with an open floor plan great for entertaining. Large kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous original hardwoods throughout, water filtration system, tank less water heater, stacked washer and dryer, monitored alarm system and built-ins for extra storage. Master bathroom recently remodeled: tile, vanity, shower, mirror and lighting. Two car garage with remote opener. Walking distance to both Lake Highlands Elementary and Jr. High. Nice iron and wood fence surround this lovely backyard with plenty of room to run and play. Pics will be up tomorrow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have any available units?
9521 Liptonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have?
Some of 9521 Liptonshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9521 Liptonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9521 Liptonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 Liptonshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9521 Liptonshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9521 Liptonshire Drive offers parking.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9521 Liptonshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have a pool?
No, 9521 Liptonshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 9521 Liptonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9521 Liptonshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University