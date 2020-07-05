9519 Spring Branch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare opportunity Ju-Nel mid-century modern home in the White Rock North Sub-Division in Lake Highlands. This charming home welcomes you with natural lighting shining down from its skylight and floor-to-ceiling windows. Two living room areas with a two-way fireplace and an open floor concept perfect to bring families together. Vaulted ceilings, contemporary lighting fixtures, Jack-and-Jill bathrooms, loft room upstairs, brick walls, are some of the great features that show character & makes this home unique. The updated home done by Views and Vibes design maintained Ju-Nel home trademarks. Get with your realtor & see this move-in ready home in a highly desirable street adjacent to White Rock Elementary.