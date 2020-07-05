All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 7 2019 at 6:43 AM

9519 Spring Branch Drive

9519 Spring Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9519 Spring Branch Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Rare opportunity Ju-Nel mid-century modern home in the White Rock North Sub-Division in Lake Highlands. This charming home welcomes you with natural lighting shining down from its skylight and floor-to-ceiling windows. Two living room areas with a two-way fireplace and an open floor concept perfect to bring families together. Vaulted ceilings, contemporary lighting fixtures, Jack-and-Jill bathrooms, loft room upstairs, brick walls, are some of the great features that show character & makes this home unique. The updated home done by Views and Vibes design maintained Ju-Nel home trademarks. Get with your realtor & see this move-in ready home in a highly desirable street adjacent to White Rock Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 Spring Branch Drive have any available units?
9519 Spring Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9519 Spring Branch Drive have?
Some of 9519 Spring Branch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9519 Spring Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9519 Spring Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 Spring Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9519 Spring Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9519 Spring Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9519 Spring Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 9519 Spring Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 Spring Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 Spring Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 9519 Spring Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9519 Spring Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 9519 Spring Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 Spring Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9519 Spring Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.

