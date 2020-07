Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 6 bedroom , And Yes ,I said 6 bedrooms, 2 bath home has been updated for a new fresh look. New flooring, new stove, and freshly painted. For a bonus, there's a storage area for storing personal items . Backyard is just the right size for an evening of fun activities .Owner will accept an individual that has a 4- 6 bedroom housing voucher.



