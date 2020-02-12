All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9323 Chimney Corner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9323 Chimney Corner
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9323 Chimney Corner

9323 Chimney Corner · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9323 Chimney Corner, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
You will LOVE this open and light filled townhome in an excellent location just minutes from Greenville Ave., 635, 75! Everything has been totally updated with a clean, modern look! Wood look flooring, all hardware, lighting and a new 8' privacy fence! Open kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters and glass tile backsplash! Baths have new granite and tile bathtub and shower surrounds. Dramatic and soaring 2 story fireplace with high vaulted ceiling in living! Awesome loft can be 2nd living area, game room, office or guest suite! Washer Dryer included! Garage has big storage room! Owner pays HOA but you have full use of tennis courts, 2 pools and clubhouse! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 Chimney Corner have any available units?
9323 Chimney Corner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9323 Chimney Corner have?
Some of 9323 Chimney Corner's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 Chimney Corner currently offering any rent specials?
9323 Chimney Corner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 Chimney Corner pet-friendly?
No, 9323 Chimney Corner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9323 Chimney Corner offer parking?
Yes, 9323 Chimney Corner offers parking.
Does 9323 Chimney Corner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9323 Chimney Corner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 Chimney Corner have a pool?
Yes, 9323 Chimney Corner has a pool.
Does 9323 Chimney Corner have accessible units?
No, 9323 Chimney Corner does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 Chimney Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 Chimney Corner has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University