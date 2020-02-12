9323 Chimney Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool garage guest suite tennis court

You will LOVE this open and light filled townhome in an excellent location just minutes from Greenville Ave., 635, 75! Everything has been totally updated with a clean, modern look! Wood look flooring, all hardware, lighting and a new 8' privacy fence! Open kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters and glass tile backsplash! Baths have new granite and tile bathtub and shower surrounds. Dramatic and soaring 2 story fireplace with high vaulted ceiling in living! Awesome loft can be 2nd living area, game room, office or guest suite! Washer Dryer included! Garage has big storage room! Owner pays HOA but you have full use of tennis courts, 2 pools and clubhouse! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!