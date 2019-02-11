All apartments in Dallas
926 Abigale Lane

926 Abigale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

926 Abigale Lane, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
MOVE IN SPECIAL: RECEIVE THE 3RD MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE and APPROVED CREDIT .
This beauty has all the upgrades - Stainless Steel Appliances, SS side by side fridge, beautiful 12mm laminate floors, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, full irrigation system with fully sodded yard! A MUST SEE!!! We do not accept Housing Vouchers. APPLICANT NEEDS TO VERIFY SCHOOLS & ROOM SIZES. PETS ARE WELCOME! A $300 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT & $300 NON - REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Abigale Lane have any available units?
926 Abigale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Abigale Lane have?
Some of 926 Abigale Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Abigale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
926 Abigale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Abigale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Abigale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 926 Abigale Lane offer parking?
No, 926 Abigale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 926 Abigale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Abigale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Abigale Lane have a pool?
No, 926 Abigale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 926 Abigale Lane have accessible units?
No, 926 Abigale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Abigale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Abigale Lane has units with dishwashers.

