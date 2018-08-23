9114 Chapel Valley Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home in coveted Bluffview area. Completely remodeled to perfection in 2016. Quality craftmanship & impressive design throughout include: striking Swarovski Chandelier, smooth Museum walls, wood flooring. Chef's kitchen is immaculate! Spacious marble counters, custom cabinets, subzero refrigerator, new 6 top gas stove &2 ovens, LED lighting in pantry, bathrooms all updated with marble, decorative lighting in every room. Large Master suite is first floor with luxurious master bath & huge walk-in closet. Windows galore thru-out with beautiful shutters. Private retreat with new fence & added turf in backyard.Exquisite home located in incredible location.