/
Dallas, TX
/
9114 Chapel Valley Road
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

9114 Chapel Valley Road

9114 Chapel Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

9114 Chapel Valley Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Cochran Hollow

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home in coveted Bluffview area. Completely remodeled to perfection in 2016. Quality craftmanship & impressive design throughout include: striking Swarovski Chandelier, smooth Museum walls, wood flooring. Chef's kitchen is immaculate! Spacious marble counters, custom cabinets, subzero refrigerator, new 6 top gas stove &2 ovens, LED lighting in pantry, bathrooms all updated with marble, decorative lighting in every room. Large Master suite is first floor with luxurious master bath & huge walk-in closet. Windows galore thru-out with beautiful shutters. Private retreat with new fence & added turf in backyard.Exquisite home located in incredible location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 Chapel Valley Road have any available units?
9114 Chapel Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9114 Chapel Valley Road have?
Some of 9114 Chapel Valley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9114 Chapel Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
9114 Chapel Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 Chapel Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 9114 Chapel Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9114 Chapel Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 9114 Chapel Valley Road offers parking.
Does 9114 Chapel Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9114 Chapel Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 Chapel Valley Road have a pool?
No, 9114 Chapel Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 9114 Chapel Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 9114 Chapel Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 Chapel Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9114 Chapel Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

