9114 Chapel Valley Road

Amenities
Stunning home in coveted Bluffview area. Completely remodeled to perfection in 2016. Quality craftmanship & impressive design throughout include: striking Swarovski Chandelier, smooth Museum walls, wood flooring. Chef's kitchen is immaculate! Spacious marble counters, custom cabinets, subzero refrigerator, new 6 top gas stove &2 ovens, LED lighting in pantry, bathrooms all updated with marble, decorative lighting in every room. Large Master suite is first floor with luxurious master bath & huge walk-in closet. Windows galore thru-out with beautiful shutters. Private retreat with new fence & added turf in backyard.Exquisite home located in incredible location.