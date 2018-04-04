All apartments in Dallas
9023 Pinewood Drive
9023 Pinewood Drive

9023 Pinewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9023 Pinewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4-2-2 in great location! Close to DART, Downtown, Northpark, tennis courts, jogging or bike trail & on dead end street-so no thru traffic! Split bdrms with 2 down & full bath & 2 up with full bath! Sunken fam room has vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Combo dining & 2nd living. Wd floors in loft area & bdrms upstairs! Jack & Jill bathroom. Large utility room with sink; Walkin closets; Large bckyrd with trees! Lawn care provided & fridge included in lease. Please see instructions for submitting application in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
9023 Pinewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9023 Pinewood Drive have?
Some of 9023 Pinewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9023 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9023 Pinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9023 Pinewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9023 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9023 Pinewood Drive offers parking.
Does 9023 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9023 Pinewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 9023 Pinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9023 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9023 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9023 Pinewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

