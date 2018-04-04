9023 Pinewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Spacious 4-2-2 in great location! Close to DART, Downtown, Northpark, tennis courts, jogging or bike trail & on dead end street-so no thru traffic! Split bdrms with 2 down & full bath & 2 up with full bath! Sunken fam room has vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Combo dining & 2nd living. Wd floors in loft area & bdrms upstairs! Jack & Jill bathroom. Large utility room with sink; Walkin closets; Large bckyrd with trees! Lawn care provided & fridge included in lease. Please see instructions for submitting application in documents.