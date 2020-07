Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is perfect for someone who wants to be close to everything that's going on! Northpark Mall is walking distance and downtown is just 10 minutes away. It's been completely remodeled boasting wood floors throughout. The wet bar shows off it's retro-style, while the kitchen sparkles with updated appliances. The garage has apoxie flooring and extra storage space. It even has a decent yard and a separate patio!