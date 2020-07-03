8903 Devonshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

A true contemporary masterpiece designed by Wilson McClure on 0.479 ACRES! Private gates wind to the large circular drive. Impressive interior invites grand scale living & entertaining. Yet this home is also warm & inviting, lovingly built for the comfort & enjoyment of family & friends. Flanked off the entry is an executive study, expansive living room is exceptional w-FP & walls coated w-wainscoting. Entertaining is effortless w-wet bar w-wine fridge, elegant Dining, spacious breakfast + impressive Kitchen w- all the extras! Remarkable Master Retreat w-lavish bath! Generously sized bedroom suites! Sensational tree lined backyard is a haven of complete privacy and tranquility w-manicured lawns, pool + patios!