All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8903 Devonshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8903 Devonshire Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

8903 Devonshire Drive

8903 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8903 Devonshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A true contemporary masterpiece designed by Wilson McClure on 0.479 ACRES! Private gates wind to the large circular drive. Impressive interior invites grand scale living & entertaining. Yet this home is also warm & inviting, lovingly built for the comfort & enjoyment of family & friends. Flanked off the entry is an executive study, expansive living room is exceptional w-FP & walls coated w-wainscoting. Entertaining is effortless w-wet bar w-wine fridge, elegant Dining, spacious breakfast + impressive Kitchen w- all the extras! Remarkable Master Retreat w-lavish bath! Generously sized bedroom suites! Sensational tree lined backyard is a haven of complete privacy and tranquility w-manicured lawns, pool + patios!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Devonshire Drive have any available units?
8903 Devonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8903 Devonshire Drive have?
Some of 8903 Devonshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 Devonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Devonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Devonshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8903 Devonshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8903 Devonshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8903 Devonshire Drive offers parking.
Does 8903 Devonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Devonshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Devonshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8903 Devonshire Drive has a pool.
Does 8903 Devonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 8903 Devonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Devonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8903 Devonshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University