Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:52 PM

8639 Clover Meadow Drive

8639 Clover Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8639 Clover Meadow Dr, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ELEGANT 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH A POOL! Spacious and elegant home. Vaulted ceilings in large living and formal dining. Updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances with lots of storage and Breakfast nook. 1st floor master suite with walk in closet. 2nd story could be master-game room with office, Balcony with spiral stairs to large backyard- for family to enjoy.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8639 Clover Meadow Drive have any available units?
8639 Clover Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8639 Clover Meadow Drive have?
Some of 8639 Clover Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8639 Clover Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8639 Clover Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8639 Clover Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8639 Clover Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8639 Clover Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 8639 Clover Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8639 Clover Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8639 Clover Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8639 Clover Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8639 Clover Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 8639 Clover Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8639 Clover Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8639 Clover Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8639 Clover Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

