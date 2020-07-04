828 Clear Fork Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SECURE LEASE BY DEC 1ST AND RECEIVE 1 MONTH OF FREE RENT! Beautifully remodeled 1.5 story home on oversized lot in Glen Oaks! This home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living & dining & HUGE upstairs bonus room! Spacious living area features french doors & wood burning fireplace that opens to kitchen with quartz counters, large island, gas range, ss appliances & white shaker cabinets. Master bedroom features double closets, beautiful bath with dual sinks, oversized walk in shower & quartz counter top. Other upgrades includes new AC unit, new electrical panel, new flooring, windows, fixtures, recessed lighting, fresh exterior & interior paint, & new utility room.