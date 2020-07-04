All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 828 Clear Fork Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
828 Clear Fork Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:17 AM

828 Clear Fork Drive

828 Clear Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

828 Clear Fork Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SECURE LEASE BY DEC 1ST AND RECEIVE 1 MONTH OF FREE RENT! Beautifully remodeled 1.5 story home on oversized lot in Glen Oaks! This home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living & dining & HUGE upstairs bonus room! Spacious living area features french doors & wood burning fireplace that opens to kitchen with quartz counters, large island, gas range, ss appliances & white shaker cabinets. Master bedroom features double closets, beautiful bath with dual sinks, oversized walk in shower & quartz counter top. Other upgrades includes new AC unit, new electrical panel, new flooring, windows, fixtures, recessed lighting, fresh exterior & interior paint, & new utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Clear Fork Drive have any available units?
828 Clear Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Clear Fork Drive have?
Some of 828 Clear Fork Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Clear Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
828 Clear Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Clear Fork Drive pet-friendly?
No, 828 Clear Fork Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 828 Clear Fork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 828 Clear Fork Drive offers parking.
Does 828 Clear Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Clear Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Clear Fork Drive have a pool?
No, 828 Clear Fork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 828 Clear Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 828 Clear Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Clear Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Clear Fork Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University