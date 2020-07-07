812 Isla Verde Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this cute 2 story home! Ceramic tiles throughout the home and has open floor plan. This home has lots to offer for a family. The house has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The kitchen has breakfast bar to entertain guest and the house comes with a refrigerator for your convenience. The living area is open to the kitchen for cooking and entertaining. The house has new paint and is ready for move in. Come take a look at this home today!