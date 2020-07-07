All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

812 Isla Verde Plaza

812 Isla Verde Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

812 Isla Verde Plaza, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this cute 2 story home! Ceramic tiles throughout the home and has open floor plan. This home has lots to offer for a family. The house has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The kitchen has breakfast bar to entertain guest and the house comes with a refrigerator for your convenience. The living area is open to the kitchen for cooking and entertaining. The house has new paint and is ready for move in. Come take a look at this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Isla Verde Plaza have any available units?
812 Isla Verde Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Isla Verde Plaza have?
Some of 812 Isla Verde Plaza's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Isla Verde Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
812 Isla Verde Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Isla Verde Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 812 Isla Verde Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 812 Isla Verde Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 812 Isla Verde Plaza offers parking.
Does 812 Isla Verde Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Isla Verde Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Isla Verde Plaza have a pool?
No, 812 Isla Verde Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 812 Isla Verde Plaza have accessible units?
No, 812 Isla Verde Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Isla Verde Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Isla Verde Plaza has units with dishwashers.

