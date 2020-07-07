Welcome to this cute 2 story home! Ceramic tiles throughout the home and has open floor plan. This home has lots to offer for a family. The house has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The kitchen has breakfast bar to entertain guest and the house comes with a refrigerator for your convenience. The living area is open to the kitchen for cooking and entertaining. The house has new paint and is ready for move in. Come take a look at this home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is 812 Isla Verde Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
812 Isla Verde Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.