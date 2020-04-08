Amenities

800 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75202 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/23/2019. No pets allowed. Finally, you’ve finally found apartment that comes with it’s own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon’s secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800’s. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Window Coverings Microwave Views Large Closets Ceiling Fan Washer/Dryer Garage Vaulted Ceiling Air Conditioner Courtyard Dishwasher Disposal Heat Private Balcony Private Patio Range Refrigerator _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Covered Parking State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Pool Pets Allowed Clubhouse Cyber Cafe Rec Room Online Payments Available Controlled Access Elevator Freeway Access Hardwood Floor On-site Maintenance On-site Management Public Transportation Short Term Lease Sundeck TV Lounge Accepts Credit Card Payments Accepts Electronic Payments Package Receiving ----------- Sagai (Suh-guy) Sagai is a born and raised Dallas native. Although the beach is more her pace and lifestyle Dallas will forever be home. She loves biking around town finding the best ramen spots (Wabi being her favorite) and enjoying a Bloody Mary bar from my favorite local pubs. Growing up in this city has given her a true love for it. She’s always excited to show around any newcomer to Dallas to help them feel at home. When she’s not apartment locating she enjoys taking trips to the mountains, traveling to beaches around the world, eating exotic foods and rock climbing! Let Sagai show you all that the city has to offer, and why Dallas is a place you’ll want to call home! [ Published 26-May-19 / ID 2989476 ]