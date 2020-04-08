All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 26 2019 at 6:01 AM

800 Ross Avenue

800 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

800 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
800 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75202 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/23/2019. No pets allowed. Finally, you’ve finally found apartment that comes with it’s own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon’s secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800’s. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Window Coverings Microwave Views Large Closets Ceiling Fan Washer/Dryer Garage Vaulted Ceiling Air Conditioner Courtyard Dishwasher Disposal Heat Private Balcony Private Patio Range Refrigerator _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Covered Parking State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Pool Pets Allowed Clubhouse Cyber Cafe Rec Room Online Payments Available Controlled Access Elevator Freeway Access Hardwood Floor On-site Maintenance On-site Management Public Transportation Short Term Lease Sundeck TV Lounge Accepts Credit Card Payments Accepts Electronic Payments Package Receiving ----------- Sagai (Suh-guy) Sagai is a born and raised Dallas native. Although the beach is more her pace and lifestyle Dallas will forever be home. She loves biking around town finding the best ramen spots (Wabi being her favorite) and enjoying a Bloody Mary bar from my favorite local pubs. Growing up in this city has given her a true love for it. She’s always excited to show around any newcomer to Dallas to help them feel at home. When she’s not apartment locating she enjoys taking trips to the mountains, traveling to beaches around the world, eating exotic foods and rock climbing! Let Sagai show you all that the city has to offer, and why Dallas is a place you’ll want to call home! [ Published 26-May-19 / ID 2989476 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Ross Avenue have any available units?
800 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 800 Ross Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Ross Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 800 Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 800 Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 800 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Ross Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Ross Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 800 Ross Avenue has a pool.
Does 800 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

