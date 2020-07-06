7909 Stanford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub new construction

A Highland Park school system new build of exceptional transitional architecture, on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home is where fine entertaining meets warm family living. Solid white oak flooring adorns this home which boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a game room and study. The luxurious master suite features dual walk-in closets and an exquisite spa bath. A butler’s pantry, complete with a wine refrigerator, connects the dining room to the chef’s kitchen, featuring Bosch appliances, marble and quartz countertops, and custom European cabinetry. The gourmet kitchen overlooks a grand, spacious family room with a cozy Heat and Glow Messo60 fireplace; beautiful, natural light streams in from Pella windows and doors.