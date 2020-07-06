All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7909 Stanford Avenue

7909 Stanford Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7909 Stanford Ave, Dallas, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
A Highland Park school system new build of exceptional transitional architecture, on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home is where fine entertaining meets warm family living. Solid white oak flooring adorns this home which boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a game room and study. The luxurious master suite features dual walk-in closets and an exquisite spa bath. A butler’s pantry, complete with a wine refrigerator, connects the dining room to the chef’s kitchen, featuring Bosch appliances, marble and quartz countertops, and custom European cabinetry. The gourmet kitchen overlooks a grand, spacious family room with a cozy Heat and Glow Messo60 fireplace; beautiful, natural light streams in from Pella windows and doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 Stanford Avenue have any available units?
7909 Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 Stanford Avenue have?
Some of 7909 Stanford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Stanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7909 Stanford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7909 Stanford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7909 Stanford Avenue offers parking.
Does 7909 Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 Stanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 7909 Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7909 Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7909 Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7909 Stanford Avenue has units with dishwashers.

