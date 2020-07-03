7822 Meadow Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Nestled in the trees of an established neighborhood on the east side of Preston Hollow, this is community living at its finest. Updated 2 bedroom condo with tons of natural light, extensive wood floors, plantation shutters & crown moulding! Updated kitchen with granite c-tops, tumbled marble backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Family room with built-ins for extra storage. Enormous master suite with private bath featuring walk-in shower & granite countertops. TWO outdoor patios & convent access to covered parking! Perfection in outdoor living with pool, gardens & friendly grilling areas. Near Dallas's newest Trader Joe’s grocery, shopping, & many wonderful restaurants. All utility bills are covered by HOA.