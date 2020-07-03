All apartments in Dallas
7822 Meadow Park Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

7822 Meadow Park Drive

7822 Meadow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7822 Meadow Park Dr, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Nestled in the trees of an established neighborhood on the east side of Preston Hollow, this is community living at its finest. Updated 2 bedroom condo with tons of natural light, extensive wood floors, plantation shutters & crown moulding! Updated kitchen with granite c-tops, tumbled marble backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Family room with built-ins for extra storage. Enormous master suite with private bath featuring walk-in shower & granite countertops. TWO outdoor patios & convent access to covered parking! Perfection in outdoor living with pool, gardens & friendly grilling areas. Near Dallas's newest Trader Joe’s grocery, shopping, & many wonderful restaurants. All utility bills are covered by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
7822 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7822 Meadow Park Drive have?
Some of 7822 Meadow Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7822 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7822 Meadow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7822 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7822 Meadow Park Drive offers parking.
Does 7822 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 Meadow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7822 Meadow Park Drive has a pool.
Does 7822 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7822 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7822 Meadow Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

