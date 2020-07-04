7702 Robin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large spacious open floor plan with lots of windows that have been recently replaced with energy efficient double pane windows. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. 2 inch faux wood blinds. Large refrigerator, dishwasher, freestanding electric stove. apartment and main house are on same meter and monthly lease price has already taken this expense into consideration. Main house has both enclosed garage spaces but one open space parking space on drive is reserved for apartment. Yard care is included in rental rate. Great location 15 minutes to downtown or to Addison. Lots of shopping, restaurants, day services and transit system in walking distance to home. Very well maintained home