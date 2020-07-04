All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7702 Robin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7702 Robin Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7702 Robin Road

7702 Robin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7702 Robin Road, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large spacious open floor plan with lots of windows that have been recently replaced with energy efficient double pane windows. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. 2 inch faux wood blinds. Large refrigerator, dishwasher, freestanding electric stove. apartment and main house are on same meter and monthly lease price has already taken this expense into consideration. Main house has both enclosed garage spaces but one open space parking space on drive is reserved for apartment. Yard care is included in rental rate. Great location 15 minutes to downtown or to Addison. Lots of shopping, restaurants, day services and transit system in walking distance to home. Very well maintained home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Robin Road have any available units?
7702 Robin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7702 Robin Road have?
Some of 7702 Robin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Robin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 7702 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7702 Robin Road offer parking?
Yes, 7702 Robin Road offers parking.
Does 7702 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Robin Road have a pool?
No, 7702 Robin Road does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 7702 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7702 Robin Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University