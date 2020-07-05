All apartments in Dallas
766 Goldwood Dr
766 Goldwood Dr

766 Goldwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

766 Goldwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff features ceramic and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced backyard with a shed and a one-car garage. [SBH-C] The home is located near TG Terry Elementary School, Indian Ridge Park, Domino's Pizza, Cash Saver, Polk-Wisdom Branch Library and more. Easy access to 35 and 20! It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Goldwood Dr have any available units?
766 Goldwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Goldwood Dr have?
Some of 766 Goldwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Goldwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
766 Goldwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Goldwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Goldwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 766 Goldwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 766 Goldwood Dr offers parking.
Does 766 Goldwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 Goldwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Goldwood Dr have a pool?
No, 766 Goldwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 766 Goldwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 766 Goldwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Goldwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Goldwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

