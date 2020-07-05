766 Goldwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff features ceramic and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced backyard with a shed and a one-car garage. [SBH-C] The home is located near TG Terry Elementary School, Indian Ridge Park, Domino's Pizza, Cash Saver, Polk-Wisdom Branch Library and more. Easy access to 35 and 20! It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.