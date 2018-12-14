All apartments in Dallas
7640 Ryanridge Drive

7640 Ryanridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7640 Ryanridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this gorgeous, newly remodeled, home in Dallas! Stunning laminate wood flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen and dining. Updated fixtures, ceiling fans in every room and recessed lighting. Beautiful galley style kitchen, opened up to the living room, features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, grey tile back splash and nice dark espresso cabinetry. New 12 in. tile in both bathrooms, with great vanity and extra storage behind the mirror. This home is a MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 Ryanridge Drive have any available units?
7640 Ryanridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7640 Ryanridge Drive have?
Some of 7640 Ryanridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 Ryanridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7640 Ryanridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 Ryanridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7640 Ryanridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7640 Ryanridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7640 Ryanridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7640 Ryanridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 Ryanridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 Ryanridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7640 Ryanridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7640 Ryanridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7640 Ryanridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 Ryanridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7640 Ryanridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

