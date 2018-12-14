7640 Ryanridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous, newly remodeled, home in Dallas! Stunning laminate wood flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen and dining. Updated fixtures, ceiling fans in every room and recessed lighting. Beautiful galley style kitchen, opened up to the living room, features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, grey tile back splash and nice dark espresso cabinetry. New 12 in. tile in both bathrooms, with great vanity and extra storage behind the mirror. This home is a MUST see!