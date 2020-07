Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Vacant! Beautiful, with fresh paint and hardwood flooring, this is a great floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2 car garage AND a wonderful screened in patio on the side of the home. Lots of space for the gardener, with trees, rose bushes and sprinkler system. Owner prefers a 2 or 3 year lease.