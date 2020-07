Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Open and inviting C shape home with 5 bed. 4 bath, large family room overlooking the pool. 3 car garage. Separate fenced yard. Lots of living space in quiet neighborhood in Richardson ISD. Extra space in master perfect for a private study with views of the pool and yard. POOL CARE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. Pets on a case by case.