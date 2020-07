Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex is located near White Rock Lake and the DART Rail! Kitchen has Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Sparkling Bathrooms have Updated Tile, Sinks and Showers! Den is Open to the Kitchen and has a Brick Fireplace and French Doors that lead to a Private Fenced Patio! Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout, 2 Inch Blinds, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections! 1 Garage Space. Storage Closet in Back. Owner pays Water!