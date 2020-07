Amenities

Highly sought after Highlands #1 home on tree lined street with excellent curb appeal! Tall ceilings and loads of natural light fill this stunning four bedroom, three bath home with two living areas and two dining areas. Formal entry, wood burning fireplace, five burner gas cooktop, double ovens, double full size sinks, breakfast room with built in china cabinet, spacious formal dining room, wet bar, granite countertops, covered patio, separate fenced shaded play yard and so much more!