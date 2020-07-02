7152 Fair Oaks Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely loft style condo in a prime location- close to Park Ln shopping, dining and entertainment! Newly Renovated! Great living area with wood burning fireplace, new wood-look laminate flooring throughout (2018), HVAC system, fresh paint, new garbage disposal (2019) and ALL black appliances! Kitchen has bar style opening to the dining and living area with lots of natural light from the private patio. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft style bedroom with an updated private full bath and decorative light fixtures lights up the vaulted ceiling. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the price!

Tenant to verify schools, room sizes and all information.