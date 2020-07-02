All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:28 PM

7152 Fair Oaks Avenue

7152 Fair Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7152 Fair Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely loft style condo in a prime location- close to Park Ln shopping, dining and entertainment! Newly Renovated! Great living area with wood burning fireplace, new wood-look laminate flooring throughout (2018), HVAC system, fresh paint, new garbage disposal (2019) and ALL black appliances! Kitchen has bar style opening to the dining and living area with lots of natural light from the private patio. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft style bedroom with an updated private full bath and decorative light fixtures lights up the vaulted ceiling. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the price!
Tenant to verify schools, room sizes and all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue have any available units?
7152 Fair Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7152 Fair Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue offer parking?
No, 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7152 Fair Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.

