Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Move in special- $250 off first month's rent with signed lease by 1/31***



This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has ceiling fans in all rooms and the dining and kitchen are open to living area. It has ceramic tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout. The beautiful backyard is perfect for weekend cookouts and relaxation. Come check this home out today! Won't last long.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.