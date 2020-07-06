All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7109 Sorcey Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7109 Sorcey Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:17 PM

7109 Sorcey Road

7109 Sorcey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7109 Sorcey Road, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Just outside of Duncanville, close to shopping and great access to major highways, is your new home! The kitchen is open to the living and dining rooms with the two bedrooms down the hall. The bathroom is accessible from both the master bedroom and the hall.The central air conditioning equipment is less than two years old and will provide year-round comfort. The back yard backs up to parking for two vehicles.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,015, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,015, Available 12/18/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Sorcey Road have any available units?
7109 Sorcey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7109 Sorcey Road currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Sorcey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Sorcey Road pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Sorcey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7109 Sorcey Road offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Sorcey Road offers parking.
Does 7109 Sorcey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Sorcey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Sorcey Road have a pool?
No, 7109 Sorcey Road does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Sorcey Road have accessible units?
No, 7109 Sorcey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Sorcey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109 Sorcey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 Sorcey Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7109 Sorcey Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University