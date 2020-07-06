7109 Sorcey Road

Amenities

Just outside of Duncanville, close to shopping and great access to major highways, is your new home! The kitchen is open to the living and dining rooms with the two bedrooms down the hall. The bathroom is accessible from both the master bedroom and the hall.The central air conditioning equipment is less than two years old and will provide year-round comfort. The back yard backs up to parking for two vehicles.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,015, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,015, Available 12/18/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.