7055 Winchester Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss this impeccable home in Old Merriman Park. The open floorplan has a dedicated office and game room with a barn door, plus 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen features upgraded stainless appliances, 5 burner gas stove & custom wine rack. The laundry room is spacious with folding counter & built-in cabinets. The master suite has built-ins, walk-in closet, double vanity & huge walk-in shower. Hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout with recessed lighting, newer windows and over-sized two car, attached garage. This is move in ready! All this within walking distance of the new Alamo Draft House and booming Creekside Center!