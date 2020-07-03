All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:14 AM

7055 Winchester Street

7055 Winchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

7055 Winchester Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this impeccable home in Old Merriman Park. The open floorplan has a dedicated office and game room with a barn door, plus 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen features upgraded stainless appliances, 5 burner gas stove & custom wine rack. The laundry room is spacious with folding counter & built-in cabinets. The master suite has built-ins, walk-in closet, double vanity & huge walk-in shower. Hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout with recessed lighting, newer windows and over-sized two car, attached garage. This is move in ready! All this within walking distance of the new Alamo Draft House and booming Creekside Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Winchester Street have any available units?
7055 Winchester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7055 Winchester Street have?
Some of 7055 Winchester Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 Winchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Winchester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Winchester Street pet-friendly?
No, 7055 Winchester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7055 Winchester Street offer parking?
Yes, 7055 Winchester Street offers parking.
Does 7055 Winchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 Winchester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Winchester Street have a pool?
No, 7055 Winchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 7055 Winchester Street have accessible units?
No, 7055 Winchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Winchester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7055 Winchester Street has units with dishwashers.

