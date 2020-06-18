7054 Cornelia Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Attractive one-story Ranch on quiet street & corner lot in Lakewood Elementary zone. Lovely drive-up appeal w- mature trees shading traditional red brick home. Interior features hardwood floors throughout, no carpet, adjoining formal living & dining rooms, & spacious family room. Master bedroom has direct access to 2 full baths & covered backyard porch. Charming architectural features include gorgeous marble fireplace in living room, see-through cabinets in kitchen, built-in hall desk, and den with fireplace, built-ins, and French door to covered backyard porch. Abundant parking w- two 2-car garages and long drive-way. Close to White Rock Lake, hike-bike trails, Mockingbird shops & restaurants.