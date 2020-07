Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY BRICK HOME JUST MINUTES FROM BISHOP ARTS. NEWLY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, AND SS APPLIANCES. BYO FRIDGE AND FULL SIZE WASHER DRYER. NEW TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, SUBWAY TILE IN SHOWER. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!