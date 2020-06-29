6908 Wake Forrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath University Terrace home with hardwood floors throughout. Large living room & dining combo, plus separate den with wood parquet floors & built in bookcases. The den overlooks a large back yard with wood privacy fence. Attached 2 car garage with opener. Kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances include: electric cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Energy Efficient Windows installed Jan 2017. Excellent Location! Walk to White Rock Lake. Take the DART Rail to work downtown. Shop at North Park Mall. Centrally located with easy access to major highways.