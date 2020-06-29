All apartments in Dallas
6908 Wake Forrest Drive

6908 Wake Forrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Wake Forrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath University Terrace home with hardwood floors throughout. Large living room & dining combo, plus separate den with wood parquet floors & built in bookcases. The den overlooks a large back yard with wood privacy fence. Attached 2 car garage with opener. Kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances include: electric cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Energy Efficient Windows installed Jan 2017. Excellent Location! Walk to White Rock Lake. Take the DART Rail to work downtown. Shop at North Park Mall. Centrally located with easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Wake Forrest Drive have any available units?
6908 Wake Forrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 Wake Forrest Drive have?
Some of 6908 Wake Forrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Wake Forrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Wake Forrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Wake Forrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6908 Wake Forrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6908 Wake Forrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6908 Wake Forrest Drive offers parking.
Does 6908 Wake Forrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Wake Forrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Wake Forrest Drive have a pool?
No, 6908 Wake Forrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Wake Forrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6908 Wake Forrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Wake Forrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6908 Wake Forrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

