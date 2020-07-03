6906 Currin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This remodeled home features an open floor plan filled with natural light and is ideally situated in the heart of Preston Hollow. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a gorgeous backyard complete with pool, shaded patio and huge yard. The home enjoys spacious formal living and dining areas and a large den anchored by a fireplace with beautiful views of the backyard. Kitchen highlights include SS appliances, gorgeous countertops and breakfast nook that overlooks the den. Three spacious BRs are located on the east wing of the house with a gorgeous master BA and great closet space. An additional room off the den with access to a full bath serves as an ideal spot for a home office. Available for immediate lease.