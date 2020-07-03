All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6906 Currin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6906 Currin Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:39 PM

6906 Currin Drive

6906 Currin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6906 Currin Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This remodeled home features an open floor plan filled with natural light and is ideally situated in the heart of Preston Hollow. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a gorgeous backyard complete with pool, shaded patio and huge yard. The home enjoys spacious formal living and dining areas and a large den anchored by a fireplace with beautiful views of the backyard. Kitchen highlights include SS appliances, gorgeous countertops and breakfast nook that overlooks the den. Three spacious BRs are located on the east wing of the house with a gorgeous master BA and great closet space. An additional room off the den with access to a full bath serves as an ideal spot for a home office. Available for immediate lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Currin Drive have any available units?
6906 Currin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 Currin Drive have?
Some of 6906 Currin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Currin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Currin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Currin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6906 Currin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6906 Currin Drive offer parking?
No, 6906 Currin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6906 Currin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 Currin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Currin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6906 Currin Drive has a pool.
Does 6906 Currin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6906 Currin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Currin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6906 Currin Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University