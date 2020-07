Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious and updated open concept duplex in Santa Monica Hollywood Heights. 1 bedroom upstairs with private bath. Office, studio on 1st floor with half bath. Washer dryer included. Small fenced backyard w large storage shed attached to home. Yard and grounds maintained by landscaping company. Great storage and efficient remodel. Very well maintained property minutes to White Rock Lake and all White Rock Lake and East Dallas has to offer. Dogs only under 20 lbs.