All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6639 Willow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6639 Willow Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

6639 Willow Lane

6639 Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6639 Willow Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Large home in sought after Dallas neighborhood. Home has an excellent layout with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Three bedrooms and two baths are upstairs, and the master with attached bathroom and the half bath are downstairs. An office with built-in cabinetry, dining room, living room, kitchen and breakfast nook are also downstairs. Plenty of storage space and a three car garage. Plenty of windows throughout and a vaulted ceiling in the living room. Situated on a large lot. Lawn service is included.

(RLNE3458489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 Willow Lane have any available units?
6639 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6639 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6639 Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6639 Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6639 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6639 Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 6639 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6639 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 6639 Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6639 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6639 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6639 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6639 Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6639 Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6639 Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University