6639 Willow Lane

- Large home in sought after Dallas neighborhood. Home has an excellent layout with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Three bedrooms and two baths are upstairs, and the master with attached bathroom and the half bath are downstairs. An office with built-in cabinetry, dining room, living room, kitchen and breakfast nook are also downstairs. Plenty of storage space and a three car garage. Plenty of windows throughout and a vaulted ceiling in the living room. Situated on a large lot. Lawn service is included.



