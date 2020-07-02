6620 Gold Dust Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Outstanding and welcoming Far North Dallas Home is featuring four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, gorgeous & expanded lot with a private driveway that leads to the property's hidden garage. Step into the inviting open layout concept of the living room that faces the rear backyard & this beautiful oasis pool, enjoy the breeze under the covered patio. The kitchen features all the appliances, the nook, and the dining room is just adjacent to it. The master suite and other rooms are so spacious and ready for your furniture and decorating ideas. One of a kind ERUV Property location, with so many amenities surrounded by a peaceful subdivision & just minutes from shopping centers and major roads. AMAZING HOME AWAITS