Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6620 Gold Dust Trail
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:58 AM

6620 Gold Dust Trail

6620 Gold Dust Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6620 Gold Dust Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Outstanding and welcoming Far North Dallas Home is featuring four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, gorgeous & expanded lot with a private driveway that leads to the property's hidden garage. Step into the inviting open layout concept of the living room that faces the rear backyard & this beautiful oasis pool, enjoy the breeze under the covered patio. The kitchen features all the appliances, the nook, and the dining room is just adjacent to it. The master suite and other rooms are so spacious and ready for your furniture and decorating ideas. One of a kind ERUV Property location, with so many amenities surrounded by a peaceful subdivision & just minutes from shopping centers and major roads. AMAZING HOME AWAITS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Gold Dust Trail have any available units?
6620 Gold Dust Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6620 Gold Dust Trail have?
Some of 6620 Gold Dust Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 Gold Dust Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Gold Dust Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Gold Dust Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6620 Gold Dust Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6620 Gold Dust Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6620 Gold Dust Trail offers parking.
Does 6620 Gold Dust Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Gold Dust Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Gold Dust Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6620 Gold Dust Trail has a pool.
Does 6620 Gold Dust Trail have accessible units?
No, 6620 Gold Dust Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Gold Dust Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 Gold Dust Trail has units with dishwashers.

