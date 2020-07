Amenities

Charming cottage in Hollywood Heights, all hardwoods, tiled sunroom with french doors leading to a large spacious backyard. House is nice and bright with fresh paint throughout and new tile in kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Alarm system. Cyclist dream - ride to the Santa Fe trail in less than a minute. Take a beautiful long walk to Lakewood country club and Lakewood shopping center They are just around the corner - great restaurants, grocery, etc.