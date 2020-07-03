6515 Walnut Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities game room hot tub new construction

Newly completed and move in ready! Features clean lines, transitional design and a spacious open living floorplan provides for seamless entertaining and comfortable luxury living. Extensive wood floors, soaring ceilings and designer finishes throughout. Gourmet Kitchen, enormous first floor master suite with spa like bath, game room and 3 generously sized secondary bedrooms. Enormous backyard! Fantastic location just minutes from Dallas’ finest shopping, dining, schools and parks. Minimum of a 12 month lease.