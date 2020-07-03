All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6515 Walnut Hill Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:45 AM

6515 Walnut Hill Lane

6515 Walnut Hill Lane
Location

6515 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
new construction
Newly completed and move in ready! Features clean lines, transitional design and a spacious open living floorplan provides for seamless entertaining and comfortable luxury living. Extensive wood floors, soaring ceilings and designer finishes throughout. Gourmet Kitchen, enormous first floor master suite with spa like bath, game room and 3 generously sized secondary bedrooms. Enormous backyard! Fantastic location just minutes from Dallas’ finest shopping, dining, schools and parks. Minimum of a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Walnut Hill Lane have any available units?
6515 Walnut Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Walnut Hill Lane have?
Some of 6515 Walnut Hill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Walnut Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Walnut Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Walnut Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6515 Walnut Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6515 Walnut Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 6515 Walnut Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6515 Walnut Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 Walnut Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Walnut Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 6515 Walnut Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Walnut Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6515 Walnut Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Walnut Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Walnut Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

