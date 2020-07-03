All apartments in Dallas
Location

6405 Capulet Place, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Fantastic low maintenance home in the heart of N. Dallas. This home features 2 laundry closets 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs. The downstairs master bedroom features wood like floors with a large walk in shower and spacious closet. Chefs kitchen features stainless appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the sprawling upstairs featuring a game room, huge media room, and two generous guest bedrooms that share an inviting bathroom with his and her vanities. Lease includes washer with dryer and refrigerator...table with chairs and sectional sofa are negotiable. Alarm monitoring is included. Submit TAR app, DL, 2 mos paystubs, if credit is below 685 acceptance will be at owners discretions pets @ owner discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Capulet Place have any available units?
6405 Capulet Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 Capulet Place have?
Some of 6405 Capulet Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 Capulet Place currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Capulet Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Capulet Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 Capulet Place is pet friendly.
Does 6405 Capulet Place offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Capulet Place offers parking.
Does 6405 Capulet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6405 Capulet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Capulet Place have a pool?
No, 6405 Capulet Place does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Capulet Place have accessible units?
No, 6405 Capulet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Capulet Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Capulet Place has units with dishwashers.

