6405 Capulet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

Fantastic low maintenance home in the heart of N. Dallas. This home features 2 laundry closets 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs. The downstairs master bedroom features wood like floors with a large walk in shower and spacious closet. Chefs kitchen features stainless appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the sprawling upstairs featuring a game room, huge media room, and two generous guest bedrooms that share an inviting bathroom with his and her vanities. Lease includes washer with dryer and refrigerator...table with chairs and sectional sofa are negotiable. Alarm monitoring is included. Submit TAR app, DL, 2 mos paystubs, if credit is below 685 acceptance will be at owners discretions pets @ owner discretion.