All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 634 N Clinton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
634 N Clinton Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:13 PM

634 N Clinton Avenue

634 North Clinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

634 North Clinton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Charming 1920s Studio. Nice open concept which acts as a perfect canvas to make the space your own. The original hardwood flooring is found throughout the living space and the renovated kitchen features quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances with modern touches. The location could not be better. You can see Kessler Theatre from your window and is just a stroll away from Bishop Arts, Nova, PHD, Bolsa and countless other bars and restaurant options. Easy access to N. Hampton Road, I-30 and I-35

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 N Clinton Avenue have any available units?
634 N Clinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 N Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 634 N Clinton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 N Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
634 N Clinton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 N Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 634 N Clinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 634 N Clinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 634 N Clinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 634 N Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 N Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 N Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 634 N Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 634 N Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 634 N Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 634 N Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 N Clinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University