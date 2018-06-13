634 N Clinton Avenue

Amenities

Charming 1920s Studio. Nice open concept which acts as a perfect canvas to make the space your own. The original hardwood flooring is found throughout the living space and the renovated kitchen features quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances with modern touches. The location could not be better. You can see Kessler Theatre from your window and is just a stroll away from Bishop Arts, Nova, PHD, Bolsa and countless other bars and restaurant options. Easy access to N. Hampton Road, I-30 and I-35