6329 Annapolis Lane

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a great modern open floor plan, newer windows, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, spacious room sizes. Updated kitchen features granite counters, island with bar seating and gas cooktop, double oven, farm sink, under cabinet lighting, opens to living room with gas fireplace and French doors to covered patio with TV, and backyard. Master bedroom has large closets and updated bath with walk in shower. Updated hall bath features dual sinks, and tub-shower. Full size utility room. Circle drive, 2 car garage, fenced yard with mature trees. Convenient location in East Dallas! Available furnished for an increased rent.