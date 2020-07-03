All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:09 PM

6329 Annapolis Lane

6329 Annapolis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6329 Annapolis Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a great modern open floor plan, newer windows, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, spacious room sizes. Updated kitchen features granite counters, island with bar seating and gas cooktop, double oven, farm sink, under cabinet lighting, opens to living room with gas fireplace and French doors to covered patio with TV, and backyard. Master bedroom has large closets and updated bath with walk in shower. Updated hall bath features dual sinks, and tub-shower. Full size utility room. Circle drive, 2 car garage, fenced yard with mature trees. Convenient location in East Dallas! Available furnished for an increased rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 Annapolis Lane have any available units?
6329 Annapolis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6329 Annapolis Lane have?
Some of 6329 Annapolis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6329 Annapolis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6329 Annapolis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 Annapolis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6329 Annapolis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6329 Annapolis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6329 Annapolis Lane offers parking.
Does 6329 Annapolis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 Annapolis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 Annapolis Lane have a pool?
No, 6329 Annapolis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6329 Annapolis Lane have accessible units?
No, 6329 Annapolis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 Annapolis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6329 Annapolis Lane has units with dishwashers.

