6326 Rincon Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6326 Rincon Way

6326 Rincon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6326 Rincon Way, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex near Lovers and Abrams. Open floor plan features kitchen–den area, formal living-dining room and private backyard. Master bedroom has private bath. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Utility closet with full size washer & dryer connections. HVAC and water heater replaced in 2018. Pets accepted with some restrictions. Close to Old Town, 75 and Northwest Hwy. Ready for immediate occupancy. Owner is a licensed Broker in the State of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 Rincon Way have any available units?
6326 Rincon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 Rincon Way have?
Some of 6326 Rincon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 Rincon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Rincon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Rincon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6326 Rincon Way is pet friendly.
Does 6326 Rincon Way offer parking?
Yes, 6326 Rincon Way offers parking.
Does 6326 Rincon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Rincon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Rincon Way have a pool?
No, 6326 Rincon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Rincon Way have accessible units?
No, 6326 Rincon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Rincon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 Rincon Way has units with dishwashers.

