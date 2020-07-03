6326 Rincon Way

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex near Lovers and Abrams. Open floor plan features kitchen–den area, formal living-dining room and private backyard. Master bedroom has private bath. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Utility closet with full size washer & dryer connections. HVAC and water heater replaced in 2018. Pets accepted with some restrictions. Close to Old Town, 75 and Northwest Hwy. Ready for immediate occupancy. Owner is a licensed Broker in the State of Texas.